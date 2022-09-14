Sky Cams
Savannah Poop Patrol gives Sam the scoop

Jessica Jones, of Savannah Poop Patrol, gives our Sam Bauman an inside look at this unique business
Sam Bauman speaks with Jessica Jones
(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones.

She shows our Sam Bauman what it takes to join the team.

For more info on Savannah Poop Patrol click here.

