Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday.

Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day.

Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments of hazardous materials or refrigerated goods.

One of the sticking points in negotiations between workers and company managers is a scheduling rule that requires engineers and conductors to be on call 24/7.

The White House says it is making contingency plans, and may consider invoking emergency powers.

Two major railroad companies have lines in Savannah - CSX and Norfolk Southern.

“Years ago, I loved telling people I worked for the railroad. Today, I don’t want people to even know I work for the railroad. I would never recommend it to anyone right now the way things are,” said a Savannah rail worker.

He says that’s for several reasons, including what he calls unfair attendance policies and unsafe working conditions.

He says his company is short rail workers meaning those that work there are being asked to do more with less.

He says as a result some companies have already seen delays in receiving shipments, and wait times will get longer with a strike.

“It’s a delay that’s already going on. It’s not that we want to delay anything as workers, but we wanted to be treated fairly.”

As he prepares for a strike to begin as early as Friday, he sees only one solution that could prevent, or end, a strike.

“Stop raising the cost of healthcare insurance so much. Make it fair and balanced. These owners have made record profits three years in a row. Through COVID, through it all, we haven’t gotten a raise at all. At all.”

WTOC was unable to reach anyone from CSX or Norfolk Southern for comment.

WTOC also reached out to Georgia Ports to see how a rail strike would affect their operations. They said:

Should a strike occur, GPA has the capability to sort rail-bound imports as they are offloaded from vessels, and send them to specific stacks on the container yard. The Port of Savannah recently added 20,000 container slots at Garden City Terminal. Additionally, Georgia Ports has options for moving stalled rail containers by truck to depots away from the terminal. They say these options give GPA the ability to absorb the impact of unexpected variances in trade while maintaining the fluid movement of cargo.

As the hours go by, it’s looking more and more like a strike is inevitable.

WTOC has been told there will be strikes taking place at two CSX railyards in Savannah.

There’s no telling how long the strikes will last, should it come to that.

In a statement from Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, they said:

In the event of a rail strike, Savannah Port Terminal Railroad (SAPT) will continue serving customers as best we can based on the fluidity of our interchange locations.

