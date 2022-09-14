Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and GOAT Tom Brady hints at retiring, again

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A mere seven and a half months after originally announcing his retirement from the NFL, the greatest quarterback of all time Tom Brady, has again hinted at retirement, this time on his “Let’s Go” podcast this week.

You can call him whatever you want, whether it’s true or not. Winner, loser, cheater, overrated or lucky. It doesn’t matter. Brady is the greatest NFL player of any time and all time.

“I’m just really feeling intensely my emotions,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Jim Gray on his Let’s Go podcast. “And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end, and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that, but there’s no decision to be made, it’s not like I have 10 years left, I definitely don’t have that.”

Brady cited that physical commitment and physical abilities will factor into his decision to retire. When that time comes is to be determined.

“When your 45, your body changes a lot. There’s a huge level of commitment for your body, physically at an older age because it requires so much more care. It requires care when you’re younger too, but at the same time, there is no margin of error when you’re 45. I woke up today saying I took some hits [in week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys]. I got bruises and cuts and questioned how much longer I want to make this commitment. Obviously, I made the commitment for this year and everything is going to be like always. I will continue to evaluate this area of play.”

Former Chicago Bears quarterback George Blanda was ranked the oldest player and quarterback in the NFL. He retired at age 48 in 1976 after playing 26 seasons in the NFL. Blanda also was a kicker in the NFL and did not start a game at quarterback after the age of 41. Brady has won two Super Bowls, one Super Bowl MVP and one NFL MVP since he turned 40 in 2017. Brady has also passed for 22,938 passing yards and 68 touchdown passes since he turned 40.

“All these, I’m just never going to take for granted. The only time it really slapped me in the face to say: ‘Don’t take this for granted was when I got injured with my knee [in 2008]. And after that, I came back and said: ‘Winning’s great. I love winning and I hated losing, and I still do, but even if you lose and you walk off the field healthy, there’s something to be gained from it.’ The part is, if you get injured and you can’t be there with your team, that’s really where it gets mentally challenging and emotionally challenging.”

Gray asked Brady why he would quit this game when he’s playing at such a high level.

“You wrestle with different things when you get older. I think the only thing that changed over time is you have different priorities. When I was 25, there was a simplicity of a 25-year-old life. When you’re 45, and a lot of other commitments that are really important, namely children that are growing up.”

He also pointed out that for the past 23 years he hasn’t been able to celebrate Christmas or Thanksgiving with his family.

“I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about who are born from August to late January,” he continued. “I’m not able to be at funerals or weddings. There comes a point in your life when you say, you know what I’ve had my fun, it’s enough and time to move on to other points of life. I push myself to the max and I got everything I could out of my ability.”

Legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos gunslinging quarterback Peyton Manning retired as Super Bowl champions in 2012 and 2015 respectively. Coincidentally, they each had to go through Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC playoffs to accomplish those goals. We’ve watched Drew Brees and Ben Rothlisberger, two incredible game-changing, iconic players in NFL history retire over the past couple of years.

Barring a change of heart, the iconic Serena Williams may have played the final minutes of her 25-year career on the tennis court at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 2. Williams also cited she wanted to focus on her family and her young daughter as reasons for retiring.

“It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life,” Williams said, tears streaming down her cheeks shortly after one final shot of hers landed in the net. “I’m so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, ‘Go, Serena!’ in their life.”

Brady has won seven Super Bowl championships, 35 playoff games, 244 regular season games and 10 conference championship games.

In 2021, Brady completed 68 percent of his passes and threw for the second-most passing yards of his career with 5,316 yards to go with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at age 44. According to NFL.com, in his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady recorded 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2020 at age 43.

“You continue to evaluate all these different aspects of playing,” Brady said.

Brady inked a 10-year deal worth up to $375 million to join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once he finally retires.

The Falcons play against Brady and the Buccaneers during week 5 in Tampa Bay on Oct. 9 and during week 18 on a date still to be determined.

