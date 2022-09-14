Top Teacher : Sasha Pascoe

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The gift of reading can open up new worlds for a student. and this week’s WTOC Top teacher is trying to do just that for her students in Darien.

Meet Sasha Pascoe.

Sasha Pascoe is quick to hand out the compliments to her students. She teaches 8th Grade reading at McIntosh Middle School.

“I just love the students. The different personalities as they relate to how they go about doing their lessons. They have this thirst for knowledge. That’s what I love about my students, it just keeps me going.”

Pascoe has been teaching in Darien for 3 years but has been teaching for much longer starting in her native country of Jamaica.

“Family. I got here by family. I was always a passionate teacher from Jamaica and have to decided to continue this journey because I love this profession.”

Her love of teaching translates to her students. She wants nothing but success for them. And tries to build a strong relationship with each of them.

“I want my students to know that we are here for their greater good. That’s the main reason we are here to make sure they are successful, not only academically but personally.”

Sasha Pascoe this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

