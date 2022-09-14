Vehicle of missing Hilton Head woman located; family has not heard from her in over a month

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The vehicle belong to a missing woman has been found on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Brenda Carman’s vehicle was located on the island. The exact location was not provided.

The 59-year-old Hilton Head woman was reported missing on Aug. 22 by family members after they had not heard from her since Aug. 9.

Carman is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs 135 pounds. She has long sandy brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Weich at 843-255-3313 or the Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

