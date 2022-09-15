Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

It wasn’t immediately clear which Republican leader had sent them. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a political strategy this year because he claims there are too many arrivals over the border to his state. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also has adopted this policy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also got in on the act recently. It was first dreamed up by former President Donald Trump.

About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn, clutching clear plastic bags of their belongings brought with them over the border, before moving to a nearby church. Harris’ office had no immediate comment.

After migrants seeking asylum cross the U.S.-Mexico border, they spend time in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility along the border until they are generally released into the U.S. to wait out their cases. Republicans say Biden’s policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S.; Democrats argue the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico was inhumane.

DeSantis flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. And last week, Abbott sent about 75 migrants to Chicago.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week over the continued arrival of buses of migrants. The district earlier requested National Guard assistance to help stem a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by the arrival of thousands of migrants, but the Pentagon rejected the request.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage on immigration at https://apnews.com/hub/immigration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516
Driver killed in crash after leading police on chase, driving in wrong lanes
Cancer Diagnosis
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis
Clifford Neesmith
Port Wentworth city council removes planning and zoning board chairman after arrest
Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike
Brenda Carman
Vehicle of missing Hilton Head woman located; family has not heard from her in over a month

Latest News

Police lights
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Infowars rep to return to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Lawyer: Alex Jones made false statements about Sandy Hook to increase viewership