Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival.

Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the Brooklet Peanut Festival could have realized it would be three years before we would be back together.

Founders and organizers of the festival anticipate this Saturday to be their biggest turnout ever.

Organizers couldn’t be more excited to bring local folks and thousands of visitors back together to celebrate one of the area’s biggest crops and agriculture in general.

Parade Grand Marshal Lloyd Strickland has been involved from the beginning. He says the cancellations in 2020 and 2021 disappointed everyone.

He says this Saturday, from the parade to the antique tractors to the live entertainment, brings excitement back to the community.

“It’s a chance to get back together after all this Covid scare. Hopefully, it’s a sign that things are getting back to a halfway normal situation,” said Strickland.

The festival started close to 40 years ago as a way to pay for town beautification projects. Now it’s grown to include scholarships for local students and other causes.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Brooklet. If you can’t be here in person, you can watch live through the WTOC app on your phone or the WTOC app on your smart TV.

