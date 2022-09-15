Christian Business Owners Summit stays virtual for 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Technology helped most businesses continue to do what they do during the pandemic. It helped some do it better.

The Christian Business Owners Summit that was once held on location in Savannah is sticking with the changes COVID caused to their event and it will be bigger than ever because they are.

Virtual has gone from a necessity to a preference for Bernice Loman and her Christian Business Owners Summit.

“That is so encouraging to know that the gift and the vision God has given me has reached around the world,” said Bernice Loman, CEO of Loman Creative Services.

That reach is the biggest reason Loman has decided to keep her annual summit as an online event again this year even as most protocol restrictions have been lifted.

Now, she is able can invite participation from anywhere and bring business experts from across the world to speak at the two-day summit scheduled for this weekend.

“UK, we have Nigeria. We have speakers, we have live coaches. We have Singapore that are participating, we have Ghana. We have Pastor Thomas from Kenya. We are gathering to get the information that we need. We’re bringing speakers, professionals who give us the education we need. And Deuteronomy 8:18, ‘He gives us the power to get wealth.’”

Loman started the faith-based summit in 2016, after realizing many business owners from her church weren’t familiar with each other’s backgrounds.

“We did not know who had a business, which services and products. And I would find myself asking those who I knew, you need help in this are, but do you know this person? Oh no, I didn’t know this person. I’m like, they’re right there.”

And during the two-day summit, business owners will be together online - networking, learning and potentially growing their business and its reach virtually.

“Those who want to expand, those who want to see themselves beyond their local community, but they have a big vision.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.