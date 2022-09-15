City of Savannah drafts ‘Vision Zero’ plan to reduce traffic deaths

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zero traffic deaths by 2027 - that’s what the City of Savannah is working toward with a new project.

On average, Savannah has 22 traffic deaths a year on the streets, that number is unacceptable to city leaders.

“For so many of the streets we have... and they are public rights a way that all of you own. They were designed to bring us together and connect us but they’ve acted as barriers for far too long,” said Alderman Nick Palumbo, District 4.

So, they took a pledge at the beginning of the year to have zero deaths in the city by 2027 and tonight they presented a draft of how they’re going to do just that

“We can start understand forensically where these incidents are happening around town...why and what cause them. We know that rate of speed is a determining factor on the severity of an injury when an injury does happen,” said city manager Jay Melder.

The city manager says they’ll be putting funding toward updating crosswalks, curb bump outs, and basic infrastructure.

All of what they do will be based on data.

Melder says they want safer streets for all and some residents want them to start in their neighborhoods

“I’ve begged them to come by and slow the traffic down so the kids could get to school safely meanwhile there’s a person parking illegally and the traffic cop does nothing about it.”

A long standing issue for some, people who ignore the speed limit. Some of them say the city can start there.

“I don’t know why we can’t just go ahead and reduce the speeds we can to 25 all the way from White Bluff and Eisenhower on down...to hell with people if they don’t like it.”

The city manager also announced they submitted an application last night for a $22 million federal grant to work on bicycle connectivity and some of the most dangerous intersections in town like MLK and 37th Street.

