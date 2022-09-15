Sky Cams
Fire damages home in Flemington(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLEMINGTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire damaged a home in Flemington on Wednesday night.

According to the Hinesville Fire Department Chief Robert Kitchings, a 911 call came in at around 9 p.m. for a fire at a home on the 200 block of Tremaine Drive.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen, then spread into the attic, and other rooms.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Hinesville Fire Department Chief.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

