Georgia Southern gearing up to host Hispanic Heritage Month events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People are gearing up for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations on the Armstrong campus on Georgia Southern University.

The chairwoman for Migrant Equity Southeast is at Georgia Southern helping with Hispanic heritage events on campus. She says this month Migrant Equity Southeast is shedding light on all the contributions Hispanic people bring to our country and this community.

Migrant Equity Southeast’s main mission is to fight for human rights for people who came to America from a different country.

She says Hispanics make up a good bit of that population and still face racism and stereotypes every day and encourages people to ask questions and learn more about all the cultures that make up the Hispanic community.

“The representation part is huge so asking people, also of course immigration. Help for undocumented folks,” Tatiana Cabral Smith said.

Georgia Southern is hosting several Hispanic Heritage Month activities this month until Oct. 15 when the heritage month ends.

