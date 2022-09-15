Sky Cams
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
TOOMBS COUINTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle wreck that killed one person Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292. Detectives arrived on scene and found the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, dead.

Deputies believe Whitaker was traveling west when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation.

