Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOOMBS COUINTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle wreck that killed one person Wednesday evening.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292. Detectives arrived on scene and found the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, dead.
Deputies believe Whitaker was traveling west when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.
Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.