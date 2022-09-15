Grants available for small businesses in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - $1.3 million dollars are up for grabs if you’re a small business in Chatham County.

The county has now opened their one-time COVID-19 relief grants to any business in the county including people in the city of Savannah.

The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

County leaders say it’s their way of supporting the businesses that supported us throughout the pandemic.

“The board of commissioners understands the importance of small businesses and how they have been resilient in our community, being available to the residents and keeping us where we needed to be, and so they are offering this opportunity to show our support and gratitude for what they’ve done during the pandemic,” said Tara Jennings, an administrator with the Strategic Planning Office.

The grants are first come, first served.

Chatham County officials say if you are unsure if your business qualifies, just try applying.

So far, 27 businesses have been approved to get the funding.

