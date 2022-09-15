Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Grants available for small businesses in Chatham County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - $1.3 million dollars are up for grabs if you’re a small business in Chatham County.

The county has now opened their one-time COVID-19 relief grants to any business in the county including people in the city of Savannah.

The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

County leaders say it’s their way of supporting the businesses that supported us throughout the pandemic.

“The board of commissioners understands the importance of small businesses and how they have been resilient in our community, being available to the residents and keeping us where we needed to be, and so they are offering this opportunity to show our support and gratitude for what they’ve done during the pandemic,” said Tara Jennings, an administrator with the Strategic Planning Office.

The grants are first come, first served.

Chatham County officials say if you are unsure if your business qualifies, just try applying.

So far, 27 businesses have been approved to get the funding.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 firearms found in vehicle during Effingham Co. High School safety sweep
Cancer Diagnosis
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis
Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516
Driver killed in crash after leading police on chase, driving in wrong lanes
Clifford Neesmith
Port Wentworth city council removes planning and zoning board chairman after arrest
Spencer Popwell
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate

Latest News

City of Savannah drafts ‘Vision Zero’ plan to reduce traffic deaths
Grants available for small businesses in Chatham County
Grants available for small businesses in Chatham County
THE News at 11
Fire damages home in Flemington
THE News at 11
City of Savannah drafts ‘Vision Zero’ plan to reduce traffic deaths