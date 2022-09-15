Impact of new facility on Boys & Girls Club in McIntosh County

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Boys and Girls Club has existed for two years now, but this is their first school year with a new facility.

Program organizers say it’s made all the difference in serving students in the county.

The McIntosh County Boys and Girls club has doubled the number of students they’ve been able serve over the past year, and it’s all thanks to this new building.

Previously, the program was confined to one classroom for about 50 students. Now, with a building of their own, the Boys and Girls Club has expanded to serve more than 100 students each day from Pre-K to high school.

“If our programs are growing, we know we’re doing something right. We are giving them a product they’re enjoying, that’s helping them. We feel as though we’re doing the right things for this community,” Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia Director of Operations, Dayton Austin said.

Unit director Dominique Pugh says the program’s expansion comes at the right time.

“We have seen a need here in the community, just from various interactions with stakeholders, community leaders, parents, and kids, we know there’s a true need here. It’s very important and I’m excited we’re able to provide that for them,” Pugh said.

With the new building serving as a new place of belonging for many McIntosh County students.

“Giving kids a place to be after school is incredibly important for the development of a child. Just to give them a place, give them a safe place.”

Each afternoon has designated homework time, activities, and social time.

If you’d like to register your student for the program, there’s still time.

