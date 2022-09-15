Kemp, metro leaders announcing $100M+ to expand Grady on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the city with only one Level 1 trauma center, Grady.

Sources told CBS46 the money could also be used for other purposes to help Grady accommodate the thousands of patients who are currently treated at Atlanta Medical Center.

The announcement is set for 10 am. Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is challenging Kemp this fall in his reelection bid, will hold a virtual news conference at 9 am. Her campaign said Abrams will continue to criticize Kemp’s “disastrous record for Georgian’s health and his inadequate half measures that fail to meaningfully address our broken public health system.”

According to the governor’s office, Kemp will be joined by Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts; DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond; Grady Health CEO John Haupert; Department of Community Health Commissioner Caylee Noggle; and other metro healthcare leaders.

On Monday, Kemp met with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with Thurmond and Pitts.

The payment would come from state-allocated dollars and would help stabilize Grady in light of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure on Nov. 1.

Thurmond would not provide the exact investment amount headed to Grady.

“It is north of $100 million,” Thurmond said. “It’s a significant investment that I think will have a major impact on restoring the safety net that’s been broken.”

Dickens said there is a need to find an additional 250 beds in Atlanta to offset the closure.

