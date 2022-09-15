Sky Cams
National Child Passenger Safety Week

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All parents should know that having a child seat in your car is not enough. You have to make sure it is installed correctly.

Next week, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will once again be canvassing Georgia in a series of awareness events for National Child Passenger Safety Week.

But they are visiting with us before heading out on the road. Carol Irvin, the regional coordinator for Georgia’s Child Occupant Safety Project and Powell Harrison, with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety have a few quick safety tips.

