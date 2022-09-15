Sky Cams
Organizations building affordable homes on Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Affordable housing is hard to find in many parts of our area, especially on Hilton Head Island.

”It just offers them something that impacts them for generations to come,” said Brenda Dooley, the executive director of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity.

Hilton Head regional habitat for humanity has built 29 homes in the area over the last decade, with just a few more to go.

”Our goal is to be finished, to get that last family in before Thanksgiving.”

This house is the most recent to be dedicated to a family, joining a neighborhood of folks set up for success through Habitat.

”When they come into our program we work with them, we train them, we get them prepared to be a homeowner.”

Another home needed some work too. That’s where Hilton Grand Vacations lent a hand today, with a group of volunteers.

”It was really great to get so much accomplished. They said that normally it would take about four or five days to complete the work that the team was able to complete today.”

He tells me the company has invested over $100,000 into habitat nationwide this year. Funding like that leads to benefits for the families in this neighborhood too.

”A lot of our families moving into our homes for their mortgages are paying about a third of what their paying in rent costs.”

A huge plus for new homeowners, especially as the price of rent continues to rise on this island.

