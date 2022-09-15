Sky Cams
Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The history of Jazz in Savannah is as deeply rooted in cities like New Orleans, but it’s a story in need of a home to share it.

A new Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame exhibit is opening this Saturday to bring this century of music to life.

Executive Director of Savannah Jazz Paula Fogarty joined Morning Break with more on this exhibit years in the works.

Christian Business Owners Summit stays virtual for 2022
Eat It & Like It
National Child Passenger Safety Week
Georgia Historical Society celebrating Constitution Day