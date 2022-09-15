Winner of fundraising raffle receives car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club and the Grainger dealership got together to host a fundraising car raffle this past Labor Day and the winner was given his brand new car earlier today.

Steven Kellam was the lucky winner and got to drive away in a brand new 2022 Nissan Rogue.

The car was presented by the President and CEO of the 200 Club Mark Dana and the owner of Grainger Honda Nissan Bill Grainger, who also paid the sales tax on the new ride.

The raffle helped raise money for the club which provides support for surviving family members of first responders who lost their lives or was critically injured in the line of duty.

“Very lucky. We feel blessed, and can’t be thankful enough for people like Mr. Grainger that gives this opportunity to help raise the money for such an great organization,” said Kellam.

