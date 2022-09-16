Sky Cams
4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday.

Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed.

The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours before that, four people were arrested in a drugs and weapons bust.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says this was a long-term effort.

“This was executed after several months of an investigation into illegal activity at that residence,” Assistant PIO Staff Sgt. Danny Allen said.

A residence that needed over 15 firefighters and four fire engines to keep from doing more damage to the area. Now, the damage from the flames is obvious and the building is almost completely gone.

What’s less clear though, is if fire and arrests are connected.

“It is being investigated as a separate incident because we do not want to overlook anything, but there was a suspicious fire that is being investigated by our Sheriff’s office at that same location.”

The fire was put out without any reported injuries. Deputies say the four people arrested are being held at the Beaufort County detention center.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

  • Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine.
  • Pierre Bryant Sr., 61, of Burton, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I-III Drugs.
  • Pierre Bryant Jr., 40, of Burton, was charged with Manufacturing Crack Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.
  • Ashley Crumley, 39, of Lady’s Island, was charged with Manufacturing Crack Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

