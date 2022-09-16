Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Andrew Low House Museum hosting a community day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Andrew Low House Museum is a Savannah staple.

It’s named after the Scottish immigrant and father in law of Juliette Gordon Low - the founder of the Girl Scouts.

And on Sunday you have a chance to learn about the museum’s history for free.

Joining us on Morning Break to tell us more about the upcoming community day was Education & Programs Manager Chris Sergi and Marketing & Sales Manager Ginger Varner.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: A mountain lion at the St. Louis Zoo.
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516
Driver killed in crash after leading police on chase, driving in wrong lanes
Police lights
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale

Latest News

Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’
Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’
Rescue Me Friday: Holly
Rescue Me Friday: Holly
Six months until St. Patrick’s Day
Six months until St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’
Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’