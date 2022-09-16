Andrew Low House Museum hosting a community day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Andrew Low House Museum is a Savannah staple.

It’s named after the Scottish immigrant and father in law of Juliette Gordon Low - the founder of the Girl Scouts.

And on Sunday you have a chance to learn about the museum’s history for free.

Joining us on Morning Break to tell us more about the upcoming community day was Education & Programs Manager Chris Sergi and Marketing & Sales Manager Ginger Varner.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.