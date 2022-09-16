Sky Cams
City of Walthourville gets new interim police chief

By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has an interim police chief after the former chief left the position.

Interim Police Chief Chris Reed says his focus is building upon the foundation set forth by former Chief Al Hagan. Hagan accepted a position with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Reed has been with the Walthourville Police Department for three and a half years and has a 17-year-long background in law enforcement. He’s also a military veteran, having previously been stationed at Fort Stewart.

Reed was assistant police chief before becoming the interim chief, a role he says he’s expected to fill for the next six months while the Walthourville mayor and city council conduct the search process.

Reed also says he’ll continue to focus on community-based policing, while maintaining an open-door policy.

“It’s an honor to serve the citizens of Walthourville. Just mayor and council having the trust in me to bear this position, it’s a great honor for me.”

The department has 10 officers and serves about 3,500 Walthourville residents.

Interim Chief Reed says he plans to apply for the permanent position when the application process opens.

