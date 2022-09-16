Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

DeRenne Middle School students to report to Hodge Elementary due to broken water main

SCCPSS
SCCPSS(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main at DeRenne Middle School is causing the school system to ask all students to report to Hodge Elementary School.

DeRenne Middle School walkers and car riders should report next door to Hodge Elementary. DeRenne bus riders will be transported to Hodge. DeRenne staff will be on site at Hodge to receive their students.

SCCPSS says the City of Savannah Water Department informed them a repair of the water main is expected to take until mid-afternoon, so space has been identified at Hodge to host DeRenne students throughout the day.

Teaching and learning will remain on the same schedule for each school.

Derenne students should bring their devices and chargers to school to facilitate learning in their temporary classrooms.

SCCPSS anticipates students returning to DeRenne Middle on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: A mountain lion at the St. Louis Zoo.
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516
Driver killed in crash after leading police on chase, driving in wrong lanes
Police lights
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale

Latest News

The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday...
Pooler Police investigating shooting on Silverton Road
We are just a few weeks away from the return of the Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event.
Phil the Neighborhoods kicks off Friday
Every year for the past 200 years, Americans set aside a day to commemorate the piece of paper...
Georgia Historical Society holding Constitution Day event
THE News at 11
In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville