DeRenne Middle School students to report to Hodge Elementary due to broken water main

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main at DeRenne Middle School is causing the school system to ask all students to report to Hodge Elementary School.

DeRenne Middle School walkers and car riders should report next door to Hodge Elementary. DeRenne bus riders will be transported to Hodge. DeRenne staff will be on site at Hodge to receive their students.

SCCPSS says the City of Savannah Water Department informed them a repair of the water main is expected to take until mid-afternoon, so space has been identified at Hodge to host DeRenne students throughout the day.

Teaching and learning will remain on the same schedule for each school.

Derenne students should bring their devices and chargers to school to facilitate learning in their temporary classrooms.

SCCPSS anticipates students returning to DeRenne Middle on Monday.

