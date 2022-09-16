End Zone: Scores for Week 5 of high school football
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 5 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- New Hampstead at Richmond Hill
- Islands at Brunswick
- Jenkins at Carrollton
- Statesboro at Wayne County
- Tattnall County at SE Bulloch
- Johnson at Beach (Savannah HS)
- Calvary Day at Liberty County
- Long County at Groves (Garden City)
- Savannah Country Day at Savannah Christian (Pooler)
- Moore Haven (FL) at Appling County
- Pierce County at Charlton County
- Toombs County at Treutlen
- Swainsboro at ECI
- Jenkins County at Screven County
- Lanier County at MCA
- Montgomery County at Telfair County
- Portal at Bryan County
- Bacon County at Clinch County
- Wheeler County at Claxton
- Dublin at Metter
- Savannah at Cross Creek
- Beaufort at May River
- Battery Creek at Bluffton
- Wade Hampton at Hilton Head Island
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marlboro County
- Whale Branch at Burke
- Bulloch Academy at Augusta Prep
- Frederica at John Milledge
- First Presbyterian at Pinewood Christian
- Notre Dame at Memorial Day (Memorial Stadium)
- Robert Toombs at Valwood
- Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Christian
- Hilton Head Prep at First Baptist
- John Paul II at Pinewood Prep
- Beaufort Academy at Orangeburg Prep
- Bethesda 1 at Cross 0 Forfeit
- Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy
- Patrick Henry at Greenwood Christian
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.