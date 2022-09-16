Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

End Zone: Scores for Week 5 of high school football

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 5 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • New Hampstead at Richmond Hill
  • Islands at Brunswick
  • Jenkins at Carrollton
  • Statesboro at Wayne County
  • Tattnall County at SE Bulloch
  • Johnson at Beach (Savannah HS)
  • Calvary Day at Liberty County
  • Long County at Groves (Garden City)
  • Savannah Country Day at Savannah Christian (Pooler)
  • Moore Haven (FL) at Appling County
  • Pierce County at Charlton County
  • Toombs County at Treutlen
  • Swainsboro at ECI
  • Jenkins County at Screven County
  • Lanier County at MCA
  • Montgomery County at Telfair County
  • Portal at Bryan County
  • Bacon County at Clinch County
  • Wheeler County at Claxton
  • Dublin at Metter
  • Savannah at Cross Creek
  • Beaufort at May River
  • Battery Creek at Bluffton
  • Wade Hampton at Hilton Head Island
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marlboro County
  • Whale Branch at Burke
  • Bulloch Academy at Augusta Prep
  • Frederica at John Milledge
  • First Presbyterian at Pinewood Christian
  • Notre Dame at Memorial Day (Memorial Stadium)
  • Robert Toombs at Valwood
  • Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Christian
  • Hilton Head Prep at First Baptist
  • John Paul II at Pinewood Prep
  • Beaufort Academy at Orangeburg Prep
  • Bethesda 1 at Cross 0 Forfeit
  • Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy
  • Patrick Henry at Greenwood Christian

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: A mountain lion at the St. Louis Zoo.
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516
Driver killed in crash after leading police on chase, driving in wrong lanes
Police lights
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale

Latest News

MAY RIVER AT RIDGELAND HARDEEVILLE
MAY RIVER AT RIDGELAND HARDEEVILLE
GOTW: BATTERY CREEK AT SCPS
GOTW: BATTERY CREEK AT SCPS
GROVES AT CLAXTON
GROVES AT CLAXTON
SAVANNAH AT BUTLER
SAVANNAH AT BUTLER