Farmers in Bulloch County begin harvesting peanuts

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Peanut farmers across our region have started their harvest.

Peanut farmers face two polar opposites in the same season. They wait months for the peanuts to grow and mature and get ready for harvest season.

Then, they have a window of only a few days to get them out of the ground and to the market.

Colby Deal keeps an eye out as he digs peanut plants out of the ground. The wet dirt from recent rains sticks to the plows as he goes. He says Spring planting was a total opposite.

“We were worrying about the weather because we weren’t getting any rain. We started getting rain here and there. Now, lately, we’ve gotten too much rain.”

He helps farm about 500 acres of peanuts in Southern Bulloch County. These plants will sit on top of the ground several days to dry before they’re picked.

He and others hope they have dry weather for that. Every extra day they sit decreases the price they’ll get at market.

“You start getting disease if you don’t get them plowed up in time. The vine can start rotting and falling off the vine.”

He says, with fuel, fertilizer and other expenses rising, they need a good crop this year just to break even.

