Georgia Historical Society holding Constitution Day event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year for the past 200 years, Americans set aside a day to commemorate the piece of paper that binds us all together – the constitution.

A lot of people mix up the Declaration of Independence with the constitution. The declaration is not a legal document, it just says we have independence from Great Britain. But the constitution is a legal document that lays out the framework of our government.

Later of course, amendments were added to give us the guidelines of our government that we still to this day.

That is why the Georgia Historical Society wants to take the day to educate the public about the document at the heart of our government that was signed in 1787.

They will have on display a draft copy of the constitution from Georgia’s Abraham Baldwin who was one of the original signers of that legal document.

“I think that really the United States is unique among a lot of countries in that we know exactly when our country began, we can tell almost the afternoon and the hour that it began, it’s not religion, ethnicity or language that unites us, it is really the constitution,” said Dr. Stan Deaton with the Georgia Historical Society.

Besides the draft copy, there will also be educational displays and other artifacts that tell the story of Georgia’s role in the founding of our nation.

Several school groups will be stopping by to learn more but they will also be open for the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and completely free at the Georgia Historical Society on Whitaker Street right by Forsyth Park.

