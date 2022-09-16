In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation had an in-person meeting tonight over their I-95 widening project giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns.

The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on I-95 from the Savannah River to US 278.

The area includes 14 bridges, two existing interchanges, and a new proposed interchange being completed on its own by Hardeeville.

Many say those are changes they’re looking forward to.

“I’m hoping that it will be like they say it’s gonna be cause it would certainly ease up some of the traffic when they have the overhead bridges and stuff. So I think that, I’m hoping that, it will be the way they say it’s gonna be and that we will have those benefits that we’re expecting,” said resident Sharon Ferguson.

If you would like to leave a comment, they must be postmarked or submitted electronically by September 30.

