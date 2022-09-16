Sky Cams
Jamie’s Awesome Weekend Forecast 09-16-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a hot minute: A Friday evening with no rain in the forecast. Football players and parents rejoice! High pressure has been dominating and while most areas will be mostly sunny, scattered clouds will develop. Temperature at 7:29pm sunset will be 78°.

Daybreak Saturday will be mostly sunny with some thicker clouds off shore; temps range from 62° to 72° inland to the islands. An area of low pressure could develop along the stationary front off shore draped through Florida. Coastal showers are possible then pushing inland in the afternoon; I’ve capped the chances at 20% but if you caught in a downpour, don’t be surprised. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday looks similar with Atlantic moisture trying to make a run for the coast again; the best chances for showers will be coastal and south of the Lowcountry. I think it’ll be a little cloudier too with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday: 67/88; mostly sunny with a 20% of showers.

By Tuesday we return to afternoon highs in the low 90s away from beaches despite the face that Fall begins on Thursday. Rain chances drop out too.

A cold front will be approaching Thursday into Friday and we’ll be tracking Tropical Storm Fiona very closely as it will be “near us” in the Atlantic quite possibly as a hurricane. Keep updated with the latest track on air, on our social media pages and in the First Alert Weather App.

MARINE: Winds will essentially be NE around 15 kt and gusty with seas to average 2-4ft within 20 nm and 4-5ft further out.

RIP CURRENTS: Low; surf heights 2 to 3 feet.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

