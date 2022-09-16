Sky Cams
Mostly dry, comfortable weekend ahead

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another nice morning is here to greet us with lower 60s for inland communities and mid 60s around Savannah at sunrise.

Mostly clear skies will be around all day with temperatures warming to the lower 80s at lunchtime followed by highs in the mid 80s. This will be another pleasant day to get outside with temperatures falling back into the 70s shortly after sunset.

Friday Tybee Tides: 2.0′ 7:03PM I .3′ 1:25PM I 2.9′ 7:47PM

Friday Beach forecast:  This will be a great day to get to the beach, just a bit on the breezy side with a northeasterly wind of 10-15 miles per hour around.  Wave heights will be around two to three feet with a low risk for rip currents. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen , the UV index will still be very high.

A similar forecast extends into the weekend, with rain chances greatest at the coast. The mornings will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Sunday has a slightly better chance of rain during the afternoon compared to Saturday.

We will be watching for a stationary front to our south this weekend, along with the potential development of a coastal low that could bump up our rain chances for our coastal communities. Even if this becomes the coast. Rain chance west of I-95 remain very low through the weekend.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Fiona. This system will continue to track west over the next few days, first bringing wind and rain to the Leeward Islands on Friday. Tropical Storm Conditions are also possible for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday. Isolated flooding from heavy rain remains the biggest threat for this area. So far there are no local impacts expected from this system, but stay tuned for updates!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

