New intelligence unit activated at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked a new chapter of innovation at Fort Stewart. The 3rd Infantry Division activated a new intelligence unit.

Friday morning’s ceremony marked the activation of the 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion. It’s the first time in 18 years that it’s happened.

Army leaders say this is the first unit of its kind to activate as part of the Army’s effort to transform their military intelligence. Similar units will be activated at other bases in the future.

“It’s a small portion of a much, much larger transformation that recognizes the changing threat, the need to get back to large-scale combat operations, and to keep pace with our pacing adversaries, particularly China and Russia,” 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade Commander Col. David Violand said.

This unit, also known as the 103rd IEW, will help the 3rd Infantry Division better track potential threats.

“You’ve got human intelligence soldiers, signal intelligence soldiers, geo-intelligence soldiers, in formations within the battalion, that are going to augment the capabilities that exist within the 3rd Infantry Division.”

Lt. Col. Marcus O’Neal officially took command of the unit today.

“A formation like this allows the 3rd Infantry Division and other divisions around the Army to have a decisive advantage against potential adversaries in large-scale and complex operations,” Lt. Col. O’Neal said.

At full strength, this unit will have more than 190 soldiers. Now, that number sits at about 50 – and they’ll continue to grow over the next year. Lt. Col. O’Neal says these soldiers are excited for the future.

“You’re going to see a lot of soldiers with their chests out, their heads up. They understand the history and they understand what the Army needs them to do going forward. They’re ready to take on that mission.”

A mission to stay ahead in a world of ever-changing technology.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.