Organizers prepare for the Brooklet Peanut Festival

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be going nuts in Bulloch County tomorrow. The annual Brooklet peanut festival returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Some of the booths and rides are already in place as everyone’s getting ready for the Brooklet Peanut Festival. Organizers say it’s a small town way to celebrate this community’s agricultural roots.

The peanuts will be plentiful as the festival committee anticipates their largest crowd ever. Organizers use the event to remind people about peanuts and other local crops and how important farming is in Bulloch County.

But, it also brings people together.

“It is such a community event. People do look forward to it. And I think people are ready to get out and have some fun,” said Ellen Perkins with the peanut festival committee.

You can get an up-close look at antique tractors, enjoy live music and of course peanuts. Perkins says they’ve made an effort this year to add more parking in downtown to be ready for the crowds they expect.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and the fun continues into the evening.

