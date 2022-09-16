‘Overcoming the past:’ Historic church purchases land from Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic church in Port Wentworth is getting land they were promised by the city, but not how they had hoped.

It’s a years-long negotiation that ended at a city council meeting this week.

Near Highway 21 and Berrien Road, you’ll see this church and it has some history behind it.

“They started out as a praise house down on the river,” said Eugene Barney, pastor of Richmond Baptist Church.

It’s called Richmond Baptist Church.

“Our historical marker says the founding pastor was the third pastor of First African Baptist and First African said it was the sixth pastor...so that was a controversy,” said Pastor Barney.

There might be a lot of changes with growth and development in Port Wentworth, but this church stays the same after more than 100 years. The only difference is they used to have a little more room.

“When they were children they used to play out in front of Richmond. There used to be an additional 70 feet.”

That’s why there have been years of negotiating with the city to get more land after some of theirs was taken with the widening of Highway 21. Just as they thought they were getting two acres for free...

“Some constitutional issues dealing with the separation of church and state,” said Steve Davis, city manager of Port Wentworth.

The church had two options - lease for $1 for five years or buy the land for $40,000.

“You get your hopes built up like when we were children when your mom said ‘imma take you to the....imma take you to the,’ then at the end of the day you don’t go. Just a little let down, but we’re good.”

Richmond Baptist bought it and they’re still excited to expand.

“Thankful for the two acres at that amount. We recently purchased an acre for more than that.”

It’s finally a step toward safety.

“We keep the doors closed, but we don’t need anybody to get a good shout on and run out the door.”

This is a phase the church is ready for and soon, those church doors might look a little different.

“I don’t even have all the answers, but we’re praying and waiting and God is continuing to deposit and give direction.”

The city manager said they did the minimum they could on the price given the location and legal restrictions.

He said this is a way to hopefully help them overcome the past.

