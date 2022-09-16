Phil the Neighborhoods kicks off Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just a few weeks away from the return of the Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event.

But starting Friday, the group will be giving a taste of the music in your neighborhood.

Phil in the Park will be back at Forsyth Park on Oct. 8. But first, they are going around the community with their newest series called Phil the Neighborhoods.

In total they will travel to seven different neighborhoods starting Friday night at Isle of Hope Marina, then Saturday in Windsor Forest and then on Sunday they will be in Kensington Park.

They will have one stop next weekend and three more stops the final weekend before Phil the Park.

All of the events are outside and will consist of an hour of free music by the Savannah Philharmonic and local guest artists.

“We really feel it is important to be a community focused arts organization so for us, this is what it’s about and at the heart of it, getting back into the community, having a good time and really breaking down the barrier between a concert hall stage and the audience,” said Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director Amy Williams.

Since this is a brand-new event, they are hoping to get at least 100 to 200 people at each Phil the Neighborhood location.

They are expecting record-breaking numbers out here in a few weeks with 10-15 thousand people for Phil the Park. For a full list of locations of Phil the Neighborhoods, head to their website.

