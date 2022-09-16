Sky Cams
Pooler Police investigating shooting on Silverton Road

The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday...
The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 5 a.m. on Silverton Road. They say it appears to be a domestic altercation.

Police say the victim received a nonfatal gunshot injury.

“This is an isolated domestic incident and there is no threat to the general public,” said Police Chief Ashley Brown.

Police continue to investigate.

