Pooler Police investigating shooting on Silverton Road

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 5 a.m. on Silverton Road. They say it appears to be a domestic altercation.

Police say the victim received a nonfatal gunshot injury.

“This is an isolated domestic incident and there is no threat to the general public,” said Police Chief Ashley Brown.

Police continue to investigate.

