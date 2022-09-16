Richmond Hill road to be closed due to railroad crossing improvements

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy section of roadway in Richmond Hill is set to be closed in the coming days for rail crossing work.

An important update is the repairs will take place in a different location from what was originally expected.

The rail crossing work is set to start early in the morning on September 26 and run through the evening hours on September 30.

During that time, a section of Ford Avenue will be shut down.

And now, the city is trying to clear up confusion about where the work will take place.

Richmond Hill is preparing for a week-long closure of a section of Ford Avenue also known as Highway 144.

According to the city, rail company CSX will be working on railroad crossing improvements.

“It’s at the tracks by City Hall, which is 40 Richard Davis Dr. It is not the tracks by Plantation Lumber as initially communicated,” said Richmond Hill City Clerk Dawnne Greene.

The city now says the work will take place at the crossing closest to city hall, instead of farther up the road as originally announced.

According to maps provided by the city, the closures will take place along Ford Avenue between Frances Meeks Way and Richard Davis Drive with possible lane closures from Cedar Street to Constitution Way.

It’s a closure expected to have a big impact on this busy stretch of roadway, says motorist Jenny Zervis.

“Oh, it gets very busy. It is unbelievable. Like I said, back in the day, it was real slow and calm. Now, it’s cars, cars, cars. Even though it’s a inconvenience. I know, it’s definitely worth the fix. It’s definitely worth the fix.”

City staff agree that the closure could be an inconvenience for some and encourage those affected to plan ahead.

“We do hope it doesn’t delay people a lot. But if you take the time to map it out ahead of time for that week that’s coming up, you should be ok,” said Greene.

As they say, details from CSX about exactly what type of work will be done have been limited.

“Just that it was a necessary repair. They did want us to stress that if they could’ve done it at any other off time, or evening, or weekend, they would’ve done that, but unfortunately, they have to take the entire week to do the repair project.”

The city is also encouraging drivers to use other routes like Ogeechee Parkway and the Belfast Keller Interchange to access I-95.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.