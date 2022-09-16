Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The story of Pete the Cat has been told in a series of books, through an animated series and now, live on stage in Savannah through a unique partnership.

The Savannah Children’s Theatre kicks off its 19th season beginning Saturday night at the Historic Savannah Theatre.

Cast members Jack Webber, who plays Pete the Cat, and Caroline Donica, who plays Olive Biddle, joined WTOC on Morning Break.

