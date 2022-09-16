Sky Cams
Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The story of Pete the Cat has been told in a series of books, through an animated series and now, live on stage in Savannah through a unique partnership.

The Savannah Children’s Theatre kicks off its 19th season beginning Saturday night at the Historic Savannah Theatre.

Cast members Jack Webber, who plays Pete the Cat, and Caroline Donica, who plays Olive Biddle, joined WTOC on Morning Break.

