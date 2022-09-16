Sky Cams
Savannah, Richmond Hill business owners plead guilty to defrauding the VA

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people pleaded guilty in a scheme that used scuba classes to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs out of millions.

The Southern District of Georgia says Kenneth Meers faces the steepest punishment. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Court documents say Meers worked at both the Scooba Shack in Savannah and Richmond Hill, along with the Diver’s Den in Saint Mary’s.

In his roles at both places....he sent in fake information to the VA to get GI Bill benefit money. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Others charged in this case include Robert and Judith Lanoue, the owners of the Scooba Shack, who pleaded guilty to False, Fictitious, and Fraudulent Claims.

Store manager David Anderegg also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Theresa Whitlock of Saint Mary’s, who operated the Diver’s Den, pleaded guilty to making a false statement.

All five defendants face prison time.

The Department of Justice says their sentences will include millions in restitution.

