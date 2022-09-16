Sky Cams
Six months until St. Patrick’s Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Only in Savannah do we keep track of something like this - Saturday is six months until St. Patrick’s Day.

You didn’t have to tell Ashley Norris that. He has already started his personal countdown.

The general chairman for the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Committee joined Morning Break in-studio with a look ahead to what happens in the next six months to bring the world’s best parade to the streets of Savannah on March 17th.

