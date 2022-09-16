Tybee Island’s Main Street program moving forward with multiple projects

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island’s Main Street program has been ticking things off their to-do list all year long and has made significant progress with things like their beautification project on the south end and business development.

Main Street Executive Director, Cassidi Kendrick says the three committees under the Main Street umbrella: design, promotion and economic vitality, are on track to move into phase two of many of the projects they set out to do earlier this year.

“We just want to make sure that everything we’re doing lines up with what keeps our community and our business owners successful,” Kendrick said.

In doing so, Kendrick says it was really important for them to start with the little things that make a big difference.

“Since the beginning of the year we have replaced 22 of our trash cans down here, which is what we’re most excited about. Now they’re made out of a nice, recycled material that will last a really long time with our coastal climate and we’ve also been able to coordinate more consistent cleanings of our sidewalks down here,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick says these projects are what keeps the island a place people want to live and visit. Kendrick says the visitor count from January to August comes out to 1.6 million people. With the total visits tallying up to more than 4 million.

“We want people to come back. We want people to enjoy their time here and we want them to compliment it and, you know, encourage their families and their friends to come down and visit,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick says they’re also working on a few grants with Main Street America, so that they can continue streetscape revitalization. Another big accomplishment this year for Main Street is bringing in more business.

“Since January we’ve had five new businesses open.”

And keeping the new and existing businesses in the know is key. Kendrick says it’s why they created a section on their website dedicated to resources and informative guides for businesses.

“Quick fact sheets on when you’re renovating your building what needs a permit, what doesn’t need a permit. How do you figure out the zoning of the building or the property that you’re looking at?”

Kendrick says some businesses have even sold and gotten new ownership this year, which is also a tremendous success.

“If you were to look at the commercial real estate market here on Tybee it is so hard to find any space for your business to go, so the fact that we have had five businesses open is huge.”

As for the rest of the year and heading into the holiday season, Kendrick says the Main Street committees will be busy.

“The tree lighting, the parade, we’re looking at trying to incorporate a few more things to help our businesses get some extra business during a usually slow time of the year.”

Kendrick says the future of Main Street is looking really bright.

“We’ve really got a great, active board right now that is helping us get all of these big ideas.”

Kendrick says on top of the many events the city has for the rest of the year, some organizations on the island are also bringing back events they haven’t done since before the pandemic. So even though the summer is winding down, if you come to Tybee over the next few months, you’re guaranteed to find something fun to do.

