17-year-old dead after shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a 17-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street and discovered the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the scene, wasn’t home when the incident happened, but says this type of police presence is unusual for the area he’s lived in for two years.

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. The neighbors are pretty friendly, we talk. So, I was kind of surprised. I just got off of work and was driving up, and it’s the biggest thing I’ve seen,” said Lowell Roberts, who lives on 71st Street.

WTOC will continue to update you as we know more.

#NewsRelease SPD Investigates E. 71st Street Homicide https://t.co/7H4y1K4eWf — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.