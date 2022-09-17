Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

17-year-old dead after shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

1200 block of 71st Street
1200 block of 71st Street(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a 17-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street and discovered the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the scene, wasn’t home when the incident happened, but says this type of police presence is unusual for the area he’s lived in for two years.

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. The neighbors are pretty friendly, we talk. So, I was kind of surprised. I just got off of work and was driving up, and it’s the biggest thing I’ve seen,” said Lowell Roberts, who lives on 71st Street.

WTOC will continue to update you as we know more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
Double shooting
Garden City Police investigating two separate shootings, one fatal
MGN
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

Latest News

Given siblings
Siblings keep passion for lifeguarding alive
prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
Visitors and locals in Savannah remember Queen Elizabeth II