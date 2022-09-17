Sky Cams
5 people displaced after house fire in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people are without a home in Savannah due to a fire that happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on scene in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street, they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

The fire had consumed most of the kitchen and went into the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Red Cross was called to help the family of five who is now without a home.

