Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital NICU celebrates milestones

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital held their annual NICU reunion Saturday and the theme fit right in with Saturday’s college game day!

It was a fun-filled day at the hospital as graduates of the NICU, and their parents, showed their team pride and got to reunite with their doctors and nurses.

They celebrated the big milestones they’ve made by throwing footballs, getting a chance to sit in an ambulance and more.

Memorial’s children’s hospital is the only level 3 NICU in the community. The hospital supports the surrounding 26 counties and about 5 counties in the Lowcountry so many babies get transported here for care.

Dr. Brad Buckler says it’s so great seeing the kids they took care of living happy and healthy lives.

“See them be normal kids running around playing, having a great time when they were really so small and fragile. It really just is a wonderful event for the physicians, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and the nurses all just love this experience,” Dr. Brad Buckler said.

Little Harper Seaman’s parents say she spent 98 days in the NICU. She was delivered at 27 weeks after her mother Lauren Seaman developed a severe form of pre-eclampsia. Harper got sepsis and meningitis, but now she’s doing great!

“They supported us so much through one of the most difficult times of our life and scariest times of our life. We are so incredibly grateful for the care they provided to her and really the support they gave to us as we entered parenthood and not so traditional fashion,” Ryan and Lauren Seaman said.

The reunion wasn’t held in the last few years because of the pandemic, so it also was an opportunity for people to check out Memorial’s new children’s hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

