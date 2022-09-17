No. 1 Georgia dominates South Carolina 48-7 to go to 3-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0) nearly had a second shutout of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener, but the backups allowed a touchdown pass with 53 seconds to go.

Georgia has allowed just 10 points this season and the garbage-time score was the first offensive touchdown it gave up in its past five regular-season games.

South Carolina (1-2) started 0-2 in the SEC for the fourth straight year.

