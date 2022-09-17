Sky Cams
No. 1 Georgia dominates South Carolina 48-7 to go to 3-0

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) after he scored a...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) after he scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C(AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0) nearly had a second shutout of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener, but the backups allowed a touchdown pass with 53 seconds to go.

Georgia has allowed just 10 points this season and the garbage-time score was the first offensive touchdown it gave up in its past five regular-season games.

South Carolina (1-2) started 0-2 in the SEC for the fourth straight year.

