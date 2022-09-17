Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods.

“This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee.

Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have been waiting on this for months and it couldn’t have started on a more beautiful day.

“It’s a chance to hear some great music and have this beautiful view,” Weil said.

It’s the build up before the big event.

“Anytime you can get outside and enjoy the weather and music at the same time...to me, music brings people together and crosses all genres. You don’t have to worry about anything just everyone enjoys it,” said Marianne Greer, an attendee.

It’s Phil the Neighborhood...and this is just the first stop for some local bands.

“It really is music for everyone,” said Cynthia Heil, an attendee.

It’s familiar feeling for Cynthia Heil.

“At one point, I actually sang in the Phil chorus but I’ve been retired for a couple of years. That was a lot of fun, but now, I enjoy sitting in my seat and listening to them sing.”

Gatherings like this are also what some people have been missing.

“It was just nice to be able to get out here and be with people again,” said Venessa Lott, an attendee.

Just a taste of music in this neighborhood...

“Some good jazz.”

And coming to six more over the next few weeks.

On Saturday, they continue their performance at Windsor Forest.

On Sunday, you can hear the music in Kensington Park.

They will have one stop next weekend and three more stops the final weekend before Phil the Park.

All of the events are outside and will consist of an hour of free music by the Savannah Philharmonic and local guest artists.

For a full list of locations of Phil the Neighborhoods, head to their website.

