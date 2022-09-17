Savannah Kennel Club hosts Wagfest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dog lovers from all over the Savannah area gathered Saturday at Guy Minick Youth Complex for this year’s Wagfest event.

There was plenty of tail wagging, running, playing, and fundraising.

“A lot of people think of the Kennel Club as only people that only love purebred dogs. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. We love all dogs, and we want all dogs to be happy,” Community Outreach Coordinator Donna Merkle said.

And a tired dog, is a happy dog, Merkle says.

So the Savannah Kennel Club put on Wagfest which featured plenty of activities for local pooches to enjoy and tire themselves out from, including the Fast and the Furriest 5K-9 run- and fast cat, which is:

“It’s a hundred yard dash for your dog. We have dock diving, we have rally, we have agility, all kinds of fun activities,” Merkle said.

“We are really lucky because we have a brand new foster. The runner who ran with one of the shelter dogs this morning is gonna take that dog home and foster it, so that dog will get to thrive in a home environment and get adopted into a family,” Rachel Weymouth said.

One that will love it and care for it like the hundreds of families that showed out at Wagfest.

All the proceeds from this year’s Wagfest will go to a good cause buying what’s called an AKC Reunite trailer for a nearby county.

The trailer is an emergency shelter, equipped with a generator, 66 kennels, cleaning supplies, and more.

It would be used in situations like hurricanes, tornadoes, or even animal hoarding cases.

Proceeds from last year’s Wagfest went towards getting one for Chatham County Animal Services- which was dedicated Saturday.

It’s something they hope not to have to use- but feel good knowing it’s there if they need it in the event of an evacuation.

“The last couple years we’ve been pretty lucky to find different shelters out of harm’s way that we can take some of the animals that we have, but that sometimes can be few and far between and it’s sometimes harder to coordinate. This makes us a little more self sufficient,” Dr. Jake Harper said.

Proceeds from this year’s Wagfest will go towards getting an AKC Reunite trailer for Effingham County and they plan on having a dedication for that one at next year’s Wagfest.

