Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday evening in the 1200 block of 71st Street.
SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.
Detectives continue to investigate and there is no further information available at this time.
Stick with WTOC for updates.
#SPDAlert: SPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is no further information available at this time.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 17, 2022
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.