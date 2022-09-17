Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday evening in the 1200 block of 71st Street.

SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Detectives continue to investigate and there is no further information available at this time.

