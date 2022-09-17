Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday evening in the 1200 block of 71st Street.

SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Detectives continue to investigate and there is no further information available at this time.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

#SPDAlert: SPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is no further information available at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.