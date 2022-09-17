Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community.

Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!

Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free groceries at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Founder, Charlene Keith says every month the giveaways get bigger. She says they have a lot of people who come every month, but recently there’s a lot of new people too which she says shows the shear amount of food insecure people there are in the community.

Nearly all of the food is donated by local grocery stores and America’s Second Harvest. Keith says the only thing they buy is the meat. The giveaway includes an abundance of meat and fish, veggies, fruits, bread and much more.

“We’re here to help. That’s why we’re here. That’s the mandate that God gave me was to feed my people. Feed then. You know, how can I say I love you knowing that you have a need, knowing that you’re hungry?” Charlene Keith said.

If you missed the giveaway Saturday, Keith says you can give them a call and they will get food to you. To keep up with when they’re doing their next giveaway.

