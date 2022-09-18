Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the lower-70s for most, with scattered showers anywhere from the coast through the I-95 corridor. These will likely continue throughout the day but will remain sporadic until these slowly begin settling back down heading into tomorrow night.

During this time, I’ll look for the highest rain chances staying closer to the coast and in our southern areas. These rain chances will determine what high temperatures look like tomorrow. Right now, I’ll look for more mid to upper-80s in Savannah and other coastal areas with more mid to upper-80s for our inland areas.

Going into the next work week, I’ll look for more isolated coastal showers Monday afternoon. However, after that rain becomes less likely through the mid-week as we have high-pressure move into the southeast. This will bring more sunshine and hotter temperatures to the area each afternoon.

By Wednesday and Thursday, I’ll look for highs in the lower 90s. Then, our next cold front should push in. Bringing high back into the upper to mid-80s next weekend with a few more rain chances. Even though this will cause hotter temps, the timing could not be any better. Both this high-pressure and the cold front is what will be keeping Tropical Storm Fiona off the east coast and heading back out to the Atlantic as a hurricane.

