Fundraiser held to help Chatham Co. teacher with stage 4 thyroid cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Misty Selph is a Chatham County teacher that’s been diagnosed with rare, stage 4 thyroid cancer.

The only person that can treat it is a specialist at the MD Cancer Institute in Houston, Texas which comes with a large cost.

But the community isn’t letting the Selph family deal with this alone.

The way Misty Selph sees it, battling cancer isn’t a reason to stop enjoying life.

So despite her diagnosis and the uncertain road ahead, you’ll still find Selph at the ballpark Sunday, as a guest of honor.

“There were several people around wanting to help, then Mike and I got together and decided that we needed to do this sooner than later, so we started making phone calls, getting fields, getting teams, and it kind of all put itself together,” Tournament Organizer Tommy Gibbs said.

You wouldn’t know it from looking- but the Strikeout Cancer Youth Baseball Tournament was put together in just two and a half weeks- barely any time at all to plan an event featuring 57 teams.

Hundreds of people had to come together in a short time period, to make it work.

“We were actually told by one organization that they cancelled their tournament because they wanted to play in this tournament to support me. So coming from a baseball family, by son and daughter play both softball and baseball, this means the world to us,” Misty Selph said.

The tournament, and the countless people that attended, served as physical testimony to the Selph Family of how much support they really have.

“I’m glad that we have a lot of people that want to help us.”

“It’s cool that there’s a lot of people that care and are willing to come and spend their weekend playing baseball.”

Because after all, as the Selph’s friends say, she’s an easy person to want to support.

And this weekend, they were able to support her by giving her an opportunity to do what she loves- just hang out, and watch some baseball.

”We get up, we come to the baseball field, we watch my daughter play softball, we watch our son play baseball, that’s living. And I think that that’s important for a healing process for someone that has cancer, is that you get up every day, you live, you find enjoyment in what you do every day, and we find enjoyment in baseball.”

Though he doesn’t know the final numbers, Gibbs says he thinks the fundraiser brought in around 20,000 to 25,000, all of which will go towards Selph’s cancer treatment.

