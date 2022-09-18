Garden City Police, Chatham EMS respond to two shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were shot near Priscilla D. Thomas Way in Garden City Saturday night, according to Chatham EMS.

Chatham Emergency Services officials say after 9:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting victim in the area, and 15 minutes later, located a second victim.

One victim has life-threatening injuries and the other victim has non life-threatening injuries.

Garden City Police are on the scene with multiple other law enforcement agencies responding.

